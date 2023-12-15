An investigation by LBC has found the Covid Inquiry could have an extra £90m in legal fees added to its cost.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak giving evidence to the Covid Inquiry in London.

The ongoing Covid-19 Inquiry could already have cost around £145m, new investigative work suggests.

Official documents released by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry have stated that the review into the pandemic has cost £56m, as of September 30. But following analysis by LBC of awarded government contracts, an additional £90m could be added on to this total. It comes as Downing Street reiterates that the inquiry's chairwoman, Baroness Heather Hallett, could take decisions “as she sees fit” as long as they are within the agreed terms of reference.

LBC reported that solicitor and legal contracts in the Covid Inquiry are scheduled to total more than £50m by the end of 2026. If correct, the £145 million cost would make the investigation into the coronavirus pandemic one of the most expensive in recent British history.

Government data shows the Bloody Sunday Inquiry, held between 1998 and 2010, cost £191m, while the probe into Harold Shipman’s murders cost £21m.

The fact-checking organisation FullFact said almost £100m of the costs during the inquiry into the events in 1972 in Londonderry, when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of the city in Northern Ireland, went on legal representation.

Asked by reporters whether Rishi Sunak regarded the inquiry as representing value for money, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said on Thursday: “The government established the inquiry. We wanted to focus on its core objectives to ensure we have learned lessons and are best prepared to deal with any future pandemics.

“That is important work. We will continue to co-operate with it.”

Asked whether the inquiry had been set a budget, the No 10 official said he did not know the “latest” about its funding. The spokesman added: “They are independent.