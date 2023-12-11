Rishi Sunak will give evidence to the Covid Inquiry on his Eat Out To Help Out scheme, which the government's most senior scientist said was “highly likely” to have fuelled deaths.

Rishi Sunak is set to give evidence to the Covid Inquiry today (11 December) over his role as Chancellor during the pandemic.

The now-Prime Minister was notable for rolling out the furlough scheme and bringing in Eat Out To Help Out, which gave people discounts for eating out at their favourite restaurants and pubs. In particular, the latter policy was controversial as it encouraged people to socialise and mix during the midst of the pandemic.

Messages have revealed that Government scientists referred to him as “Dr Death, the Chancellor” over concerns about his push to keep economic activity going while leading the Treasury during the pandemic. In Parliament during Prime Minister's Questions Sunak denied he said "just let people die” about lifting lockdown restrictions.

Like Boris Johnson, Sunak has been unable to provide a number of WhatsApp messages to the Inquiry, saying that “having changed my phone a number of times over the last three years” he no longer has access.

The Prime Minister is expected to be grilled on whether he believed scientists were handed too much power and if insufficient consideration was given to the impact of lockdowns. And it is also likely he'll be questioned about the "toxic culture" inside No10 Downing Street, as well as the apparent dysfunctional and chaotic nature of Johnson's government. Sunak, who received a fixed-penalty notice for breaking Covid rules, is also likely to be quizzed on his involvement in the Partygate scandal.

Rishi Sunak gives a press conference as Chancellor during the Covid pandemic. Credit: JULIAN SIMMONDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Part of Sunak's written statement was already revealed in Johnson's evidence. The Prime Minister was "frustrated at, as he sees it, over compliance with the stay at home messaging ... exacerbated the economic impact of the lockdown".

Sunak will be grilled by Inquiry counsel Hugo Keith KC. This is the second module of the statutory probe, which focuses on the government response to the pandemic.

What time is Rishi Sunak's Covid Inquiry statement today?

Sunak is giving evidence to the Inquiry from 10.30am today (11 December) and is scheduled to only give evidence for one day. You'll be able to watch Sunak's evidence on this website, and you can get all the latest update on our health and politics pages. His testimony is shortly after Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock both appeared in the witness stand.

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme aimed to help the hospitality sector during the Covid-19 pandemice. (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

Eat Out To Help Out

One of the main lines of questioning is likely to be around Sunak's Eat Out To Help Out scheme. The policy, which was designed to stimulate the economy and promote small businesses, gave participants 50% of food and non-alcoholic drinks.

The Inquiry has already heard how the senior scientists in Westminster had no input into the scheme. Former chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance told the Covid Inquiry: “I think our advice would have been very clear on that (Eat Out to Help Out)."

He said: "We didn’t see it before it was announced and I think others in the cabinet office also said they didn’t see it before it was formulated as policy. So we weren’t involved in the run up to it. I think it would have been very obvious to anyone that this inevitably would cause an increase in transmission risk, and I think that would have been known by ministers.”

It is expected Sunak will defend the scheme. On Sunday, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove argued the policy was announced a month before it was implemented and during this time it was “not the case that there was a public critique”.