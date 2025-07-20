BBC star Charlie Patridge was the former Managing Editor of BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been paid to BBC star Charlie Patridge, who has been described as ‘a champion for local radio,’ Charlie was the former Managing Editor of BBC Lincolnshire from 1999 until 2020.

John Gelson took to Facebook and wrote: “I’m sharing Lip Dub Lincoln again tonight in tribute to the man who was the creative genius behind it, former BBC Radio Lincolnshire Editor Charlie Partridge, who has sadly passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I returned to the BBC as a freelance journalist at BBC Radio York in 2016, Charlie was acting Editor there- we got on well from my first day, as we swapped tales of local radio over the years.

“Thoughts are with Charlie’s family and many friends in broadcasting. RIP.”

Tributes have been paid to BBC star Charlie Partridge, described as a ‘champion for local radio.' Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

According to the BBC, “Lipdub Lincoln is the first community lipdub in the UK, commissioned by BBC Radio Lincolnshire and featuring performers from all over the city.” For those of you who are unfamiliar with what a lip dub is, it is a type of music video that combines lip synching and audio dubbing to make a music video.

Russell Merryman paid tribute to Charlie Patridge on X and wrote: “Very sad news to hear of Charlie’s passing. He was a true radio creative, an inspiration and an ardent champion of BBC Local Radio. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him all those years ago at Radio Humberside. My condolences to Jill and the whole family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Sean Dunderdale said on X that "As others have posted online, I’m deeply saddened to have learnt yesterday of the death of Charlie Partridge." In response to Sean’s post, Martin Parker said: “I am so sad to read this news. Charlie was a voice I remember from his days on R Humberside but then he led R Lincolnshire with absolute distinction to great heights.”

Martin also said: “I never met him but he was always friendly and approachable in the exchanges I had with him on X over the years. “