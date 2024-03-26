Bill Lomas, popularly known as 'The Parade King', died from cancer at the age of 88 at his home in Lakewood, California, according to publicist Steve Moyer. Lomas, who led Pageantry Productions, staged multiple parades in California beginning in 1966, earning him the nickname. He also organised Irish fairs, Celtic music festivals, and other events throughout the Southland, Hawaii, and Arizona. Despite being unwell, Lomas continued to oversee the Hollywood Christmas Parade until 2023, demonstrating his unceasing commitment to his job. Director Larry Harman described Lomas as a devoted figure to the parade scene, and he and his late wife, Ronnie, were well-known for their dedication, with a talent for getting any necessary parade part. Lomas was born in Toronto on May 25, 1935, and began his career as an auto mechanic before moving on to promotional jobs with companies such as Goodyear Tyre Co. and Canada Dry. His collaboration with Mort Pollock resulted in the design of Golden State Trophies, which were subsequently used in parades. Following a break with Pollock, Lomas created Pageantry Productions in 1969, and Ronnie coined the company's tagline, "I Love a Parade."