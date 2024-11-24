Spectators were shocked when Hollywood icon Brad Pitt appeared to "faint" at the Las Vegas Grand Prix over the weekend.

However, the dramatic moment turned out to be a staged stunt for his upcoming Formula One movie.

On Saturday (November 23), ahead of qualifying for the race in Las Vegas, the 60-year-old actor was seen stumbling and collapsing on the grid. After appearing unsteady on his feet, he fell onto a padded mat held by a crew member.

Fans can rest assured that Pitt is perfectly fine. The incident was part of a scene being filmed for the movie, providing a thrilling preview for the audience against the backdrop of a real F1 event.

Brad Pitt is filming for a Formula 1 movie - and shot scenes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend. | Getty Images

Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, races for the fictional team APX GP, which added to the excitement by releasing a playful mock statement about the “incident.”

“During Qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation,” the statement said. “Incidents of this magnitude are always taken seriously, and Sonny's health remains our top priority.

“While Sonny is otherwise stable, he will not participate in tomorrow's race as he focuses on recovery. The entire team stands behind him, and we’ll provide updates when available. Joshua will race solo tomorrow, carrying the team forward.”

Dressed in full racing gear, Pitt was filmed unsteadily leaving the scene of a simulated crash as part of the production.

According to the movie’s synopsis, Pitt portrays a retired driver returning to Formula 1 with the fictional APX GP team to mentor and race alongside a younger driver, played by Damson Idris. Together, their characters compete against the giants of the sport.

At the age of 60, Pitt’s would be the oldest ever driver to ever grace the F1 grid, beating the record set by Louis Chiron, who was 55 years old when he took part in the 1955 Monaco Grand Prix.