Some tracks, such as Monza and Silverstone, solidify themselves as fan favourites and have withstood the test of time. These circuits provide plenty of entertainment for fans and are adored by drivers.
But other circuits are either so terrible that they don’t stick around, are so dull that the races are forgettable, or disappear from the calendar due to political disputes. Either way, they become relics of seasons gone by - and eventually vanish from our memories altogether.
1. Pescara Circuit, Italy
The longest circuit to ever host an F1 Grand Prix at 25km per lap, Pescara took drivers through the villages on the hills surrounding the city. Pescara, which was only used in 1957, also boasted two straights that were almost as long as Le Mans' Mulsanne. Pictured here is Masten Gregory in his Maserati 250F as he heads up the hill through one of the villages. | Bernard Cahier/Getty Images
2. Le Mans, France
Speaking of Le Mans, the Formula 1 circus visited the iconic track in 1967. The drivers did not find themselves battling along the Mulsanne Straight though, instead using the shorter inside course instead. Australian driver Jack Brabham won on that day, but F1 never returned. | Getty Images
3. Caesars Palace, USA
The current Las Vegas Grand Prix is not the first time Formula 1 has raced at Sin City. In 1982, Caesars Palace hosted a race in the car park - which with a narrow track, short straights and tyre management being essential, was a total snooze-fest. | Bernard Cahier/Getty Images
4. Long Beach, USA
By contrast, Miami's Long Beach street circuit was beloved by fans. With F1 heading to Florida in the 1970s and 80s, the long straights, tight corners and steep hills posed a challenge for drivers - but also offered plenty of overtaking opportunities. Ferrari in particular saw much success at Long Beach, winning in 1976, 1978 and 1979. | Paul-Henri Cahier/Getty Images