1 . Pescara Circuit, Italy

The longest circuit to ever host an F1 Grand Prix at 25km per lap, Pescara took drivers through the villages on the hills surrounding the city. Pescara, which was only used in 1957, also boasted two straights that were almost as long as Le Mans' Mulsanne. Pictured here is Masten Gregory in his Maserati 250F as he heads up the hill through one of the villages. | Bernard Cahier/Getty Images