Popular television presenter Edwina Bartholomew broke down in tears as she told viewers that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Breakfast presenter Edwina Bartholomew could not conceal her emotions as she delivered a very personal message on the Australian programme Sunrise. As she finished her bulletin, Edwina said: “Now, a personal story to finish the bulletin. I have been diagnosed with cancer. That’s a shock to say, and hard to say. It is a really good kind. It is called chronic myeloid leukaemia. It can be treated with a daily tablet. If I can take care of myself I will be completely absolutely fine.”

Emma Bartholomew, who is a mother-of-two was supported by her co-host Natalie Barr who held her hand in support. Although Emma Bartholomew was diagnosed in July, she said that she was keen to share her cancer diagnosis as a thank you to viewers for their support over the years.

Popular television presenter Edwina Bartholomew broke down in tears as she told viewers that she had been diagnosed with cancer. | edwina_b/Instagram

Edwina also explained how her diagnosis came about and said that she had decided to do a health check after her co-host had suffered a scare. Edwina explained that “After I turned 40, I made the decision to prioritise my health.”

Edwina then went on to say that “I had a mammogram after I had a few lumps – that came back all clear. I even had an eye check – that’s fine. But my doctor sent me to get routine blood tests at the same time. One of those tests came back with levels out of whack.”

Edwina recently shared photographs of her family, husband Neil Varcoe, 42, and their two children, daughter Molly, four, and son Tom, two, on Instagram with a message thanking fans for their support. She said: “Thank you. Thank you so much for all the love.

“This past month has been a strangely joyous time.

“The day I got back from having my bone marrow biopsy, Tom insisted on taking the door snake to the park. It made me laugh so much to accompany him down the street with the damn thing flung over his shoulder.

“It was a lovely reminder that life goes on.

“I have been ocean swimming, dreaming up plans with @neilwrites and handing out a lot of hugs.

Long may that continue xx”