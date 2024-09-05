Olivia Munn is reassuring fans that she’s doing well as she continues her breast cancer journey.

In a new video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, September 4, the 44-year-old actress opened up about her experience after receiving numerous questions from her followers.

Her update comes months after she revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023. The 43-year-old, who is known for her role in X-Men: Apocalypse as Psylocke, said she had undergone four surgeries within 10 months for an 'aggressive, fast moving' form of cancer.

The Newsroom star said: “Maybe feel a little comforted in knowing that I’ve gone down the same path and I’m doing okay. I’ve gotten lots of DMs and questions about my breast cancer timeline, so I thought that I should clearly lay it out for you guys. I hope that by doing so it helps others who have gone through it or are going through it right now.”

The timeline began in January 2022, when Munn had two mammograms and two ultrasounds that came back clear. Her January 2023 mammogram was also clear, and genetic testing in February showed a 0% chance of genetic cancer.

However, in March, a Tyrer-Cuzik breast cancer risk assessment score of 37.3% led to further testing, including an MRI, ultrasound, and biopsies. In April 2023, she received her bilateral breast cancer diagnosis, resulting in a "nipple delay, lymph node dissection, and double mastectomy" the following month.

Acknowledging that her timeline is lengthy, Munn encouraged her followers to ask any questions they might have in the comments. “I will make videos answering as many as I can,” she promised. She also expressed gratitude for the support she’s received: “To everyone who has sent me a message or stopped me on the street when I’m out shopping, it really means so much to me and it’s been incredibly healing, so thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

In the caption of her video, Munn explained why she had waited to share her story. “I’ve wanted to make this video for those asking for a while but I’ve been filming, finishing filming, running after a toddler, and starting a new medication,” she wrote.

Munn, who shares two-year-old son Malcolm with husband John Mulaney, previously told Vogue in May that she froze her eggs after her diagnosis to preserve the possibility of expanding their family. She had previously frozen eggs at ages 33 and 39 but said not all the retrievals were successful.

“As you get older, one month can have great eggs, the other not so much,” she shared. “After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month. John and I talked about it a lot and we don’t feel like we’re done growing our family, but didn’t know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation.”