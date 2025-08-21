Former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds has died after a motorbike accident in Atlanta, according to reports.

An incident between a Harley-Davidson motorbike and a BMW SUV led to a fatality, as reported by Atlanta News First. The rider of the motorbike has since been confirmed as Hinds, who has died age 51.

Hinds was one of the founding members of heavy metal band Mastodon, which formed in 2000 with him as the guitarist.

In March this year, Hinds left the band and had publicly voiced his displeasure for other members of the band, leading fans to speculate about whether they were still on speaking terms.

A spokesperson for Mastodon said: “We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many.”

Further tributes have been flooding in from fans since the news broke. The band is touring this year - and it’s assumed they will continue to do so.

When Hinds left Mastodon after 25 years, the band said: “We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.

“We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact.

“We look forward to seeing you on the road.”