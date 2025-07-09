Tributes have been paid to bassist Kevin Riddles following his death at the age of 68.

Kevin Riddles, the original bassist for British heavy metal band Angel Witch, has died at the age of 68. Angel Witch paid tribute to Kevin on their Facebook page and wrote: “It is with immense sadness that I have to report that Kevin Riddles, our original bass player passed away on Friday 4th July 2025.

“Kevin was a great guy and we remained mates until the end, he will be greatly missed.

“Our condolences to his wife Julie.

“Rest in peace Kev.

“Kevin Heybourne.”

The Facebook page for TYTAN also paid tribute to Kevin Riddles and wrote: “It is with great sadness that we have to inform you all of the passing of the one and only Kevin Riddles, not only the bass player and founding member of Tytan but also a great friend, much loved band mate and all round good guy.

Tributes have been paid to bassist Kevin Riddles following his death at the age of 68. Photo: riddles.kevin/Instagram | Photo: riddles.kevin/Instagram

“We are all utterly devastated. Kevin "Kev" Riddles passed away peacefully in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning 4th July 2025

“An absolute legend in the truest sense of the word, a larger than life character, an incredible and dedicated musician and a very fine and wonderful human being.

Rest easy big fella.”

Musician Marta Gabriel paid tribute to Kevin on Instagram and said: “💔Just heard the heartbreaking news that Kevin Riddles of Tytan has passed away.

“Always kind and smiling, always a true gentleman. It was always a pleasure to share the stage with Tytan and Kevin.

“Sending my deepest condolences to Julie and Kevin’s family and friends.

What a loss… Rest in peace.”

According to the Daily Mail, Kevin Riddles had been battling cancer prior to his death. Many fans have paid tribute to Kevin Riddles following his death. In response to Angel Witch’s post, one fan said: “Oh no, I’m so sorry, still think you guys should have been as big as Iron Maiden. RIP Kevin,” whilst another said: “There will always be a poart of him in our hearts. (Rest in peace Kevin).”