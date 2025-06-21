The news of guitarist Patrick Walden’s death was shared by his bandmates from Babyshambles on social media.

Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden’s death was announced by his bandmates on social media. The band wrote: “It is with deep regret and sadness that we share the news of Patrick Walden’s death. We feel very fortunate to have known, loved and worked with him and we kindly ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times.”

The statement was signed off by Peter, Drew, Mik, Adam, Pete Doherty, who once famously dated supermodel Kate Moss (the pair were pictured at Glastonbury) formed the Indie band in 2003, reshared the post on his personal social media page. Patrick Walden was responsible for co-writing many Babyshambles hits but in 2006, he decided to leave the band.

Patrick Walden was charged with assaulting his girlfriend in their home in London at the time, but he was later cleared of the charge. Pete Doherty once called Patrick Walden as “the best guitar player I ever worked with,” and in December 2024, talked about Babyshambles reuniting for their 20th anniversary in 2025.

Pete Doherty told NME that “It is on the cards,” and also said: "We will get back together and get in a room with the instruments and play through the old songs, then get on stage and do it." In March 2024 Pete Doherty was joined by Babyshambles bandmates bassist Drew McConnell and drummer Adam Ficek in a solo show at Watford’s Palace Theatre.

Peter Doherty will be performing with The Libertines at Glastonbury 2025. The band are due to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 29, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

What was the cause of Patrick Walden’s death?

At the time of writing it has not been revealed what caused Patrick Walden’s death. Tom Strother, co-founder at Fabled Studio, paid tribute to Patrick on Instagram and wrote: “I’m heartbroken. I’ve got a habit of posting memorial posts for great musicians that I love but I never thought I’d be posting one about my school friend Patrick. The man who first put a guitar in my hands and set me on my path as a musician. I loved my first jams with Patrick at school playing over each other’s songs and always striving to catch up with his ever incredible skills.

Tom went on to write: “He was such a lovely guy and watching his success filled me with pride. The world will be a poorer place without him. Rest in peace Pat. #patrickwalden #babyshambles #whitesport”