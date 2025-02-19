Peter Doherty on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton on Wednesday, August 29, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

Rock star Pete Doherty has been warned he could "lose" his toes by doctors amid his battle with type 2 diabetes.

The Libertines rocker has been forced to perform from a chair on the 'Can't Stand Me Now' group's European tour on doctor's orders.

As reported by The Sun, he told fans onstage in Munich, Germany this month: “I saw the doctor today and he said you need to stay off your feet as much as you can otherwise you’ll lose your toes.”

The 45-year-old musician has also had to start wearing orthopaedic shoes to ease any pain in the feet. Recovering addict Pete had swapped hard drugs for cheese and other calorific foods before being diagnosed with diabetes.

Last year, Pete told the Guardian’s Saturday magazine: “I gave up the main poisons and my health improved. Then you get told alcohol and cheese and sugar are just as bad and you were healthier when you were on heroin.”

Confirming his diagnosis, he added: "It’s not a joke. I’ve been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. And at the moment I’m lacking the discipline to tackle cholesterol.”

In 2023, Pete admitted he's a "very sick man". During an appearance on 'Louis Theroux Interviews', Pete shared: "You are looking at a very sick man. I’ve battered it, haven’t I, I’ve f****** caned it.

"[The] heroin and the crack … I surrendered to that, and then it was cocaine and the smoking and the alcohol, and now it’s cheese and the saucisson, and the sugar in the tea."

Pete was told by doctors that if he didn't overhaul his lifestyle, he could risk death.

He said: "They told me a little while ago if you don’t change your diet then you’re gonna have diabetes and cholesterol problems. Death’s lurking, you know what I mean?"

Pete acknowledged that his drug addiction sent him down a very dark path in life. He shared: "My life in using was so chaotic and the consequences of [it] ... you’ll be in prison and you’ll f*** your body up, and you’ll be skint, and you’ll lose your family and you’ll lose everything you love. Is it really that good? That’s beyond curiosity, that’s a right mess."