When I think of Glastonbury fashion, I think of Kate Moss, and it is obvious why she was referred to as ‘The Queen of Glastonbury.’ In 2005, she was dating Pete Doherty and just oozed festival glam, think Hunter wellies, mini skirts, low slung belts, and you get the picture, in other words, the epitome of Glastonbury style. The likes of Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe seemed to follow in the footsteps of Kate Moss when it came to her Glastonbury looks.

Vogue described Kate Moss as the star who “single-handedly invented festival fashion in the Noughties (it’s not a coincidence that Hunter opened a store in New York the year after she first wore a pair at Glasto), breezing her way backstage in an effortless wardrobe of distressed tees, shearling gilets and pirate boots, her face obscured by aviator shades or that artfully dishevelled mane of dirty blonde hair.”

I also think Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow (also in 2005) chose the perfect outfit for jeans, but jeans the Gwyneth way, a scarf, white vest top and cardigan worn half on half off. Fast forward to 2016 and Poppy Delevingne, sister of actress and model Cara Delevingne.

Poppy looked Glastonbury picture perfect in a leather aviator jacket, a red floral dress and short boots. If you are going to Glastonbury this year, take a look at the best dressed stars over the years at the festival for inspiration…

