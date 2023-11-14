Pete Doherty - then of Babyshambles - smokes on stage in 2008 (Photo: JESSICA GOW/SCANPIX SWEDEN/AFP via Getty Images)

And sitting down for a chat on the second episode of the series tonight (9pm, BBC Two, November 14) is Pete Doherty, a man best known as the lead vocalist of The Libertines and an acclaimed songwriter who gained fame for both his musical career and tumultuous, drug-addled personal life in the noughties.

But who exactly is Doherty, what is his musical legacy, and why were the tabloids so obsessed with him? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Pete Doherty?

Doherty and Carl Barat of The Libertines perform live in 2010 (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Born in March 1979, Doherty's musical journey began in the late 1990s when he co-founded The Libertines with Carl Barât. The band swiftly became pioneers of the garage rock revival movement, capturing the essence of British indie music in the early 2000s. The Libertines were known for their energetic and raw sound, blending elements of garage rock, punk and indie rock.

They quickly gained recognition for their chaotic and charismatic performances, as well as their poetic and often rebellious lyrics and an image that embodied a sense of youthful exuberance, rebellion and a DIY ethos.

The band's last legacy lies in their influence on the mid-2000s indie rock scene and their impact on the garage rock revival, and they are seen as one of the key bands in the resurgence of British guitar music during that era. But Doherty's musical prowess extended far beyond The Libertines, and he has been involved in various projects, including Babyshambles, another successful venture that showcased his distinctive song writing style.

His lyrics often explored themes of romance, rebellion and the gritty realities of life. But while his musical talent garnered acclaim, it was arguably Doherty's tumultuous personal life that kept him in the public eye.

Doherty's struggles with drugs

Doherty leaves Thames Magistrate's Court in east London playing the harmonica in 2006, after facing charges of drugs possession (Photo: ANDREW STUART/AFP via Getty Images)

Notoriously linked with his struggles with substance abuse, Doherty's battle with drug addiction - particularly heroin - has been a recurring theme in his life. His struggles with the drug were highly publicised in the noughties, with numerous reports of arrests and legal issues related to possession and use.

The media frequently reported on his attempts to overcome addiction, as well as the challenges he faced in maintaining sobriety. The effects of his drug addiction were not limited to legal consequences, and Doherty's health, relationships and professional endeavours all suffered as a result.

Over the years, Doherty has made various attempts to seek treatment and rehabilitation, and he has reportedly been clean and drug free since December 2019.

Pete Doherty's girlfriends

Doherty and his wife Katia de Vidas in October 2023 (Photo: Ferda Demir/Getty Images for ZFF)

Doherty has been in notable relationships with several famous figures over the years, with one of his most widely covered relationships being with British supermodel Kate Moss. The pair were involved in an on-off relationship between 2005 and 2007, and their ill-fated romance often made headlines. Despite Doherty announcing Moss as his fiancée during a solo gig, and with plans to marry her in the summer of 2007, the high-profile couple, known by the media as "Petate," eventually parted ways.

In late 2007 Doherty was also romantically linked to singer and songwriter Irina Lazareanu, a close friend and collaborator who contributed vocals to some tracks on Doherty's solo album, Grace/Wastelands. The couple were reportedly engaged to be married, and though the details have not always been disclosed in great detail to the public, like many aspects of Doherty's personal life, his relationship with Lazareanu faced its share of challenges.

Doherty also gained attention for a relatively short-lived relationship with the late Amy Winehouse which garnered significant media attention, with paparazzi capturing images of the couple together leading to speculation about their shared battles with addiction.

Doherty's family includes a son named Astile, born in July 2003, from his relationship with singer Lisa Moorish. His second child, a daughter named Aisling Erin, was born in December 2011 to South African model Lindi Hingston.

In September 2021, Doherty revealed his engagement to Katia de Vidas, a fellow member of his band Puta Madres, and the couple tied the knot just two days later. In June 2023, de Vidas announced the birth of their daughter, and Doherty later shared that they had chosen the name Billie-May for their newest family member.