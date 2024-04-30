Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Line of Duty star Brian McCardie, who is known for his role as mafia boss John Thomas “Thommy” Hunter in the police drama, has died aged 59. His death was confirmed by his sister Sarah, who said that the actor passed away at home ‘suddenly’.

She posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie, beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April.

