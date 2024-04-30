Brian McCardie dead: Line of Duty actor "Tommy" Hunter dies 'suddenly' aged 59
Line of Duty star Brian McCardie, who is known for his role as mafia boss John Thomas “Thommy” Hunter in the police drama, has died aged 59. His death was confirmed by his sister Sarah, who said that the actor passed away at home ‘suddenly’.
She posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie, beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April.
“A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time.”
