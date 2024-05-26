Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“I got a job and a fella on the same day" - Bridgerton star, Claudia Jessie, dating the man who auditioned her for Netflix show

Claudia Jessie - famed for portraying Eloise in Bridgerton - is dating one of the casting bosses she wowed to secure the part. The star of the Netflix period drama met Cole Edwards when she first auditioned for the role, telling Glamour magazine it was the "best audition".

"That's a lot to do with [casting associate] Cole Edwards, who I had auditioned with," she said. "It was so much fun, and I felt really comfortable. And then that was it."

Now, it appears part of the reason might be that the pair hit it off in spectacular style - along with their working-class backgrounds.

Smart and rebellious Eloise Bridgerton is played by Claudia Jessie. The name is of French origin and means famous warrior.

Eloise, in contrast to Claudia, is the fiery fifth child of a wealthy family, who flirts with feminist politics and liaises with members of the working class. But the Birmingham-raised star told The Guardian that as a working-class actor, she credits her casting to Edwards also being working-class.

"I can do a really good posh accent, because you're so used to hearing them growing up — imitating them is easy," she said. “I got a job and a fella on the same day," she added. "It was a great day for me, wasn't it?"

Though private about their relationship, the actor has mentioned her crew boyfriend in the past. And she told Business Insider there's plenty of space for Eloise's story to go off the beaten path - on screen.