Only half of Bridgerton season three has been released - and we’ve already had twice as much raunchy action.

Extravagant balls, elegant dresses and steamy sex scenes - these are perhaps the main things Netflix’s hit drama Bridgerton has become known for. With season three now out on Netflix, fans have been binge-watching the series to catch up with the latest regency romances in the ton.

On the intimacy front, the second season had left fans wanting more, with just three minutes of bedroom antics over the course of the series. But the first four episodes of the new series have doubled this, according to those viewers with a stopwatch in hand.

These raunchy scenes range from intimate kissing and lovemaking to a threesome, while the series focuses on the blossoming romance between “wallflower” Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). But with their relationship being a season-long plotline (and ending on a cliffhanger in the first half of the series) their intimate scenes will have to wait.

Instead, it is the main couple from the previous series - Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) - who do most of the proverbial heavy lifting. The first episode sees them return from their honeymoon and they couldn’t seem to be enjoying married life any more if they tried. Fans on social media were quick to point out just how raunchy the newlyweds have been in the episodes so far.

Posting on X, @sakyuraVT said: “Kate and Anthony make me giggle and kick my feet,” while another user, @tonichildsg, added: “Kate and Anthony bedroom scene in the first episode of Bridgerton? Yeah, we won.”

Elsewhere, Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi) and Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe) also get intimate within the first few episodes. But Coughlan, who has taken a lead role this time around, insists that the best is yet to come in part two of the season.

She said: “I think we've won the sauciness for this series! I am so excited, I can't wait. It was one of the best experiences I've ever had. Luke Newton who plays my love interest is so wonderful.