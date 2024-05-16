Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Florence Hunt plays Hyacinth Bridgerton in the Netflix series.

As the long-awaited season three of Bridgerton is here - and avid viewers have found out something surprising about one of the titular sisters. The Netflix drama, set in the regency period, is famous for its stunning sets and outfits, with the latter turning heads this series.

The dress itself was cut from the same blue fabric as one of Diana’s dresses, a colour that became synonymous with the princess over the years.

Hunt said: “I wore this beautiful blue dress, and I believe it was a cut off from Princess Diana's dress that she wore at some point. A cut off from one of her dresses that they made for Princess Diana and they made a dress out of that fabric, which was mental. It’s crazy.