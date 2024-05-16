Bridgerton season three: Florence Hunt's character Hyacinth wears dress with surprising link to Princess Diana
As the long-awaited season three of Bridgerton is here - and avid viewers have found out something surprising about one of the titular sisters. The Netflix drama, set in the regency period, is famous for its stunning sets and outfits, with the latter turning heads this series.
Speaking at the premiere in New York City, Florence Hunt - who plays Hyacinth Bridgerton in the show - revealed that she had the honour of wearing a dress with a connection to Princess Diana. She told People magazine it was her favourite outfit that her character wore in the season.
The dress itself was cut from the same blue fabric as one of Diana’s dresses, a colour that became synonymous with the princess over the years.
Hunt said: “I wore this beautiful blue dress, and I believe it was a cut off from Princess Diana's dress that she wore at some point. A cut off from one of her dresses that they made for Princess Diana and they made a dress out of that fabric, which was mental. It’s crazy.
“I just thought it was amazing. I felt like I was wearing a piece of history.”
