Singer Colin Jerwood’s band Conflict shared the news of his death.

British punk rock star Colin Jerwood has died after a short illness. His band Conflict shared news of the singer’s death at 63 and wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart to announce Colin passed away after a short illness. We know for his supporters that this is difficult to hear.”

The Facebook tribute went on to say that “We appreciate that many of you might want to share your condolences. We have set up this online memorial page that you can contribute to. You can also donate to charities in his memory.

“Colin’s family meant the world to him and he would want their wishes to be respected. We kindly request that you do not attend his funeral. His family will be reading through any comments on the memorial page and your presence will be felt.

“We appreciate all your support for Colin and Conflict over the years.

“In solidarity,

James and Georgia Jerwood.

“Message from the band: As you can imagine we are struggling to find the words to describe how sad and upset we feel upon hearing of the loss of our band member and dear friend Colin. We extend our deepest condolences to James, Georgia and the rest of Colin's family and friends. We ask that you respect their wishes and understand that we are all currently grieving a great loss. Thank you. Gav, Fi, Fran and Matt.”

Following Conflict’s tributes, many fans shared messages and one wrote: “I can’t believe this is true!!! It hit so hard it’s such terrible news. His music and message were a great font of inspiration. They helped me become vegan and much more respectful towards animals, and thinking with my own mind!! Rest in peace. And condolences to all of you!”

Website Clash Music reported “Antagonised by authorities and shunned by the mainstream music industry, Conflict nonetheless had a lasting impact on British music, with their direct action ethics in the field of veganism and anti-capitalism causing numerous alienated souls to become drawn into their orbit.”