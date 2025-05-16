Big Freedia shared the news of her partner Devon Hurst’s death on Instagram.

Music star Big Freedia has taken to Instagram to share the news that her partner Devon Hurst has died at the age of 38. Big Freedia wrote: “I’m devastated to have to announce that today my partner of 20 years Devon Hurst passed away peacefully due to complications from diabetes, surrounded by his loving family.

“He is survived by his mother Chareen Hurst, his sisters Meshonda ,Stephany and Jayla, his brothers, Steven ,Stephon and Malcolm, his daughter Zyrielle , his son Davone and his nieces and nephews and his partner Freddie Ross Jr.

“He will be deeply missed by everyone in this community who knew him and loved him.

We take comfort in knowing he is free from any pain and suffering, and is at peace in the loving arms of Jesus Christ 🙏🏾❤️

“The Hurst and Ross Family Ask at this time

For everyone to say a prayer for our family and Please Respect Our Privacy!!

Public services will be announced once completed!”

Following Big Freedia’s announcement, the artist Monica wrote: “My God @bigfreedia we are praying and lifting yours and his families name ! May God grant you all peace that surpassed understanding ❤️ we love you !!!,” whilst Emmy winning actor Phaedra Parks wrote: “My sincere condolences. Praying for peace, comfort and renewed joy. May the love ans sweet memories you shared sustain you. I love you 😘🕊️🥹.”

When she was interviewed by AnOther Mag back in June 2023 Big Freedia spoke of her experience of love at first sight with partner Devon Hurst and said: "I experienced it with my partner, and we’ve been together going on 18 years," she said at the time. "It’s our love that’s kept us together."

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Big Freedia, she is a American rapper, singer and performer, who is best known for her work in the New Orleans genre of hip hop called bounce music.