Conductor and composer Ronald Corp has died at the age of 74.

BBC music star Ronald Corp, who will be best remembered for his work with the BBC Concert Orchestra, BBC Proms, the Highgate Choral Society and the London Chorus, has died suddenly at the age of 74.

The London Chorus announced the news of Ronald Corp’s death on X and wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Musical Director, Ronald Corp, on 7th May.

“Ron will be missed hugely by us all.

'Go forth upon thy journey, Christian soul!”

Ron was not simply a highly talented musician, as a composer, conductor and chorus master.

“He was a genuine friend to us all: motivated at all times by the sincerity of his love of music and of the people with whom he made it. He had been associated with The London Chorus for 40 years, 30 of those as Musical Director, and believed in it profoundly.

“What the Choir owes to him can scarcely be put into words. Our grief is raw: but soon we shall devise a means to commemorate him so that his name and his example live on among us and in our Choir.

“We recall the line from Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius that we sang, and Ron conducted, at our 120th anniversary concert last year: ‘Go forth upon thy journey, Christian soul!’ As Ron makes that journey, we remember the richness of all our happy times with him, and are deeply grateful that time and chance allowed his path to cross with ours.”

Classic FM also paid tribute to Ronald Corp on Instagram and wrote: “Ronald Corp OBE, composer, conductor, ordained priest and a great champion of English choral music, has died aged 74.

“Corp founded the New London Orchestra and the New London Children’s Choir, and was due to perform one of his own works at this year’s Three Choirs Festival in Hereford.

“Thank you for the music, maestro.”

Following Classic FM’s tribute, Billie Hylton said: “Such an honour to have sung for him for so many years in NLCC. He made me LOVE singing and music. “Always so much fun to be around him. Will be greatly missed. xxx 😢,” and Sara Tinsdeall wrote: “😢Thank you for the music for making a difference in so many children’s lives. Your legacy will live on.”

In 2012, Ronald Corp was awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours for his services to music.