Actress Jean Marsh, who is best known for her role on the classic drama Upstairs, Downstairs, has died aged 90.

The star, who also co-created the show, died at her London home on Sunday, April 13 due to complications from dementia. Sir Michael Lindsay-Hogg said in a statement issued via Marsh’s agent: “Jean died peacefully in bed looked after by one of her very loving carers.

“You could say we were very close for 60 years. She was as wise and funny as anyone I ever met, as well as being very pretty and kind, and talented as both an actress and writer. An instinctively empathetic person who was loved by everyone who met her. We spoke on the phone almost every day for the past 40 years.”

Marsh’s acting career spanned almost eight decades, making her debut on the West End stage when she was just 12 years old, appearing in ‘The Land Of The Christmas Stocking’. The actress when on to make appearances in television shows including The Twilight Zone and Danger Man, and also appeared in a number of early episodes of BBC sci-fi classic Doctor Who.

Upstairs, Downstairs star and co-creator Jean Marsh has died aged 90. | Getty Images

Marsh starred most notably as Sara Kingdom, a companion to the first Doctor, William Hartnell. She also went on to marry Jon Pertwee, who portrayed the Doctor later in the series.

In the 1970s, she co-creator the hit drama Upstairs, Downstairs alongside close friend Eileen Atkins. Marsh also played Rose Buck in the show, which ran from 1971 to 1975 in its original run, a role which earned her a win for Outstanding Lead in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards.

Marsh said previously: "I clearly remember sitting in my friend Eileen Atkins’ kitchen, nearly 40 years ago, discussing an idea for a series showing the contrast between upstairs and downstairs, and we were sharing stories about her father and my mother, both of whom had been in service.”

The BBC revived the series in 2010, with Marsh also returning to screen. She was the only returning cast member and once again earned herself an Emmy nomination for her work.

Marsh’s health had deteriorated in her later years, with the star suffering a minor stroke in 2011. The health episode meant that her contributions to the second series of the Upstairs, Downstairs revival were cut to help the star recover. Marsh was also awarded an IBE for her services to drama in 2012.