BTS member Jungkook has issued a public apology after wearing a cap with the slogan “Make Tokyo Great Again”.

The singer was spotted wearing the hat during rehearsals for fellow bandmate J-Hope’s encore world tour concert in Goyang, marking his first public controversy since completing military service.

In a statement posted to the fan platform Weverse, Jungkook said: “I sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience caused to many people by the phrase on the hat I wore during rehearsals.”

BTS member Jungkook has issued a public apology after wearing a cap with the slogan “Make Tokyo Great Again”. | ImaZins via Getty Images

The phrase is a variation of former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" and has since been adopted by far-right political figures globally. In the context of Japan, critics say “Make Tokyo Great Again” is seen as glorifying the country’s imperial past - an issue deemed highly sensitive in South Korea and other former Japanese colonies.

Acknowledging the backlash, Jungkook admitted he had worn the hat without fully understanding its political implications. “I have no excuse but to admit that I was careless and wasn't good enough,” he said. “I will humbly accept both the criticism and criticism of my mistake. The hat was disposed off immediately.”

