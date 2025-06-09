K-pop legends BTS are one step closer to a long-awaited full-group reunion as four of its members complete their mandatory military service.

RM, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook are set to return to the band, beginning with RM and V’s official discharge on Tuesday, June 10.

In an official statement, BIGHIT MUSIC, the group’s management agency, confirmed the discharge news and asked fans to prioritise safety: “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to bring you the news of RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook’s upcoming military discharge. RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are close to completing their active service in the army and will soon be discharged.”

“Please note that the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only. No special events are planned on the day of RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook’s discharge. Each location has very limited space, and overcrowding can pose safety risks. We place the safety of our artists and fans as our top priority and sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person.”

“We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS.”

This comes as BTS prepares to celebrate FESTA 2025, their annual anniversary event, at Goyang Stadium on June 13 and 14. Member J-Hope, who has already completed his service, will perform and hinted at a meaningful reunion.

“Most of the members will be discharged by then. I think FESTA will be extremely meaningful this year. It’s our debut day… I think on that day I will be emotional,” he said in a Weverse message. “It’s a big concert and it’s important to me. I’m going to prepare a lot. It is the final, after all!”

Fans are now speculating that FESTA 2025 could feature the group’s first full public appearance since 2022, fuelling hopes of a formal comeback.

J-Hope shared: “It’ll be hard to believe, as it’s been so long. Our last activities were in 2022, so three or four years will have passed by the time we reunite. I’m wondering what the energy will be like… We will each have had solo experiences before coming back together as a team.”

The announcement has electrified the global fanbase, known as the BTS ARMY, with hashtags like #WelcomeBackV, #WelcomeBackRM, and #BTSIsBack trending across social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Weverse.