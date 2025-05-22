In honour of their 10th anniversary, K-Pop band SEVENTEEN recently announced plans for a stage event.

K-Pop band SEVENTEEN are set to celebrate their 10th anniversary in style by hosting a B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage event. The band will be performing on Seoul’s Jamsugyo Bridge and this will be the first time a K-Pop group has ever performed there. Jamsugyo Bridge is believed to provide the closest look at Hangang River.

The B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage event will be taking place the day before SEVENTEEN release their fifth studio album, Happy Burstday. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, the band unveiled a new poster for their upcoming variety show with PD Na Young Suk-’NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN.’

According to SOOMPI, “The first episode will premiere on June 2 at 10:10 p.m. KST and air every Monday at 11:30 p.m. KST. The full version of the episodes will be released every Monday and Friday at 7 p.m. KST via Weverse.”

When is SEVENTEEN’S Jeonghan returning from military enlistment?

Last September, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan shared a farewell message on the band’s Weverse. Jeonghan said: “CARATs, it’s Jeonghan,” and went on to say that “I will not lose how grateful I am for the plentiful love that CARATs always send me. For the time being, I’ll be cheering on the members’ activities alongside you guys. I will eat well, sleep well, and be well, so don’t worry, everyone. Stay healthy too, and I’ll see you again. I’ll be back! Hanihae.”

Jeonghan is likely to return from military enlistment in the spring of 2026.

Is B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage event going to be live-streamed?

Yes. B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage event is set to be live-streamed for free on May 25 through HYBE LABELS YouTube, Weverse, and CHZZK! According to The Korea Herald, “Several major hotels in Seoul are also joining in on the festivities. Seoul Dragon City and L7 Hongdae by Lotte will offer Seventeen-themed rooms, while Andaz Seoul Gangnam is developing food and beverage items inspired by the group.

“In addition, Hybe’s headquarters in Yongsan will be wrapped with messages commemorating the anniversary, and a nearby park will be transformed into a photo zone for fans.”