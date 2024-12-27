Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The future of popular K-pop band Golden Child hangs in balance after its contracts with Woollim Entertainment end.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an announcement, the company said its “exclusive contracts” with the band will come to an end on December 31 following a mutual agreement.

The statement read: “The exclusive contracts of Golden Child members Lee Daeyeol, Y, Bae Seungmin, Bong Jaehyun and Kim Donghyun will come to an end on December 31st. We have had extensive and thoughtful discussions with the members of Golden Child about their future and the direction of their activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After much in-depth dialogue, we have mutually agreed to conclude their exclusive contracts. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Golden Child, who have been dedicated and hard-working since 2017 to present a variety of music to their fans.

“We sincerely wish the members of Golden Child the very best throughout their future. We also would like to thank our fans for their unwavering support for Golden Child. We kindly ask for your continued love and encouragement for the members of Golden Child as they take their first steps into the future. Thank you.”

Their fans has since flooded social media platform X, expressing their disappointment and sadness. One wrote: “Oh, my heart is SO heavy this morning. Golden Child, I love you so much. Thank you for the most wonderful time as a goldenness the last 4 years. I will support all of your journeys until the day I die. I’ll love you forever, golcha.”

Bae Seungmin of Golden Child | Getty

Another wrote: “Thank you golden child,, I grew to know so much happiness since 2017,, from each and one of you i will contuine to support each and one of you as a goldenness... I still love you so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group debuted on August 28, 2017, with their first mini-album, "Gol-Cha!" Originally an eleven-member ensemble, the group has undergone several lineup changes. In January 2018, Park Jae-seok departed due to health issues. In August 2024, members Tag, Kim Ji-beom, and Choi Bo-min left the group following the expiration of their contracts.

As of December 2024, Golden Child consists of seven members: Lee Dae-yeol, Y, Lee Jang-jun, Bae Seung-min, Bong Jae-hyun, Kim Dong-hyun, and Hong Joo-chan.

Their debut EP reached number one on Japan's largest music site, Tower Records' daily chart. In 2021, their fifth EP, "Yes," secured spots in the top 10 of iTunes' Top Albums Chart in 11 regions. Their song "Ra Pam Pam" garnered 20 million views on YouTube within three days of release.

Additionally, their album "Game Changer" sold over 126,000 copies, marking the highest first-week sales under their company. Notably, Golden Child became the third K-pop boy group to be named on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart, holding the title for the highest debut record.

Throughout their career, Golden Child has received several awards, including Best New Artist, K-pop Singer Award, Global Rookie Top 5, Choice Award, and Best Music Video Award.