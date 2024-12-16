Ahn Ye Song was a member of former K-pop group INSTAR but is now better known as DJ Yesong.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former K-pop star Ahn Ye Song has been sentenced to eight years in prison after she was reportedly driving under the influence, which left a man dead. AllKPop reported that “In February, DJ Yesong, who had a blood alcohol level of 0.221%, hit a motorcyclist in Gangnam, Seoul. The accident resulted in the death of a 50-year-old delivery worker. Reports revealed she caused the accident while fleeing the scene of a prior collision.”

DJ Yesong was originally reportedly sentenced to ten years in prison as she allegedly left the scene without helping the victim. However, after an appeal by both DJ Yesong and the prosecutor, her sentence was reduced to eight years. She also reportedly reached a settlement with the victim’s family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the K-pop group INSTAR disbanded, Ahn Ye Song became a DJ and is now known as DJ Yesong. According to the India Times, DJ Yesong was “ formerly of the pre-debut fourth-generation girl group INSTAR, which was formed by Inter B.D. Entertainment in 2016.”

When DJ Yesong, then Ahn Ye Song joined INSTAR, she replaced Heera, who was one of the original members. DJ Yesong was known as the rapper of the group.

According to the Hindustan Times, “The 24-year-old DJ’s lawyer spoke for her, claiming she acknowledged the charges, “She drank excessively at an industry event and drove while intoxicated and has no recollection of the incident. She understands the seriousness of needing alcohol addiction treatment.”