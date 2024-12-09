Somer Sivrioglu has been sentenced to over five years in prison over a tragic incident that took place in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to the website Turkiye Today, The case dates back to May 21, 2022, when a retraining wall in front of a restaurant on Nispetiye Street in Istanbul’s Etiler district collapsed. The incident resulted in the death of Ahmad Muhammed Salem Lubbad and the injury of Baha Eddin Ali Hafez Shanableh. Sivrioglu and two others—Kazim Evirgen and Kadri Berk Cemal—were convicted of causing death and injury through negligence.

Who is Somer Sivrioglu?

According to reports, Somer Sivrioglu plans to appeal the verdict. He was originally best known for opening Efendy, a Turkish restaurant in Sydney, Australia. He has also co-authored the cookbook, Anatolia: Adventures in Turkish Cooking. Somer Sivrioglu was only 25 when he moved to Australia to undertake a master’s degree and graduated from the Tourism and Hospitality Management program at Bilkent University.

Somer Sivrioglu is best known as a celebrity TV chef who has been a judge on MasterChef in Turkey. His mother was also a chef and restaurateur and he was born in Istanbul in Turkey. In 2018, he was interviewed by The Telegraph in Australia and said: “I came from Istanbul, which is loud and busy, and when I came to Australia, Pyrmont was the first place I moved into,” Somer says. “I did try living in the suburbs but it was just too quiet, so I came back to Pyrmont.”

Somer Sivrioglu appeared as a co-host of MasterChef Turkey alongside Mehmet Yalcinkaya and Danilo Zanna. The TV chef has two children, Deniz and Derin, with his ex-wife Asli.