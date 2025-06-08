Megan, a member of the multinational K-pop group Katseye, publicly came out as bisexual during a livestream.

The 19-year-old made the announcement during a livestream on fan platform Weverse on June 6, making her the second member of the group to openly identify as LGBTQ+.

“I’m coming out. I’m bisexual,” the 19-year-old announced during the Weverse livestream, beaming as she celebrated the moment with Lara by her side.

Her declaration follows Lara’s own coming out in March, when the 20-year-old revealed Weverse that she is queer. At the time, Lara shared that she had been aware of her sexuality since she was very young but had feared it might jeopardise her chances of debuting.

(From left) Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Daniela Avanzini, Sophia Laforteza, Yoonchae Jeong, Megan Skiendiel of KATSEYE | Variety via Getty Images

“You gave me so much love and support, and it made me feel confident in who I am,” Lara wrote in March. “I was so scared, and I’m also brown, which adds another layer. Now I feel so proud of it and no shame at all. I love that part of me.”

Fans quickly responded to Megan’s announcement with an outpouring of support on social media, with messages such as “Truly a global group,” “Megan came out too,” and “Congratulations.”

Katseye debuted in June 2024 as a six-member girl group formed through “The Debut: Dream Academy,” a global audition programme by Hybe and Geffen Records that drew more than 120,000 applicants. The group consists of Megan, Lara, Yoonchae, Daniela, Sophia, and Manon.