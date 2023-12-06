The group’s album, “The Name Chapter: FREEFALL,” has climbed 30 places in the Billboard 200 in the last week

It’s more good news for TOMORROW X TOGETHER in Western music charts, as their album “The Name Chapter: FREEFALL” has maintained its position on the Billboard 200 chart for seven consecutive weeks, highlighting the popularity of the K-Wave in the US. The album has climbed 30 places from the previous week, after a notable 19-place rise in the previous week.

The latest Billboard rankings released on December 5th show that the album has also secured commendable positions on various detailed charts. It has secured the 17th and 13th positions in 'Top Album Sales' and 'Top Current Album Sales,' respectively, marking an ascent of one and two places from the previous week.

The album has also claimed the 3rd spot in the 'World Album' chart, moving up one place. The album has consistently maintained a 'Top 5' position since its debut at number 1 on October 24th. The group has also achieved a 10-place climb on the 'Artist 100' chart, rising to the 80th spot from the previous week. This has propelled the group to a total of 66 weeks on the chart, setting a record as the longest-charting 4th generation K-pop group.