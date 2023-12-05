BLACKPINK are set to perform an exclusive concert in the Metaverse, but how can blinks ensure they don’t miss out on the highly anticipated event?

BLACKPINK are set to end 2023 with a VR concert in the Metaverse (Credit: Meta)

If you missed out on seeing BLACKPINK perform live this year, be it as part of Coachella 2023 or their much-heralded performance at BST Hyde Park 2023 in London, then perhaps this is for you. If, however, you are a “blink” who just cannot get enough of the group, who may or may not resign with ADOR in the New Year, then this news is definitely for you.

“BLACKPINK: A VR Encore” offers fans a front-row seat to the Seoul performance from the comfort of their own home, providing that you have the necessary Meta Quest VR headset required to watch the concert. The concert, an extension of their dedicated tour, is a collaboration with The Diamond Bros and Meta, with Josh Diamond describing BLACKPINK as iconic and groundbreaking, highlighting the significance of capturing their final Encore tour performance in Seoul.

BLACKPINK expressed their excitement about embracing the world of VR, viewing it as an opportunity to share their music uniquely and expansively, as “Pinkchella 2023”, as the VR concert is also known, will offer replays for a month and feature BLACKPINK's hits and solo performances by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

“We’re thrilled to embrace the dynamic world of VR because it allows us to reach an even wider global audience and share our music in an entirely new, immersive way,” BLACKPINK said in a statement. “This VR concert is not just a show; it’s an extension of the tour we poured our hearts into. We can’t wait for you to see the magic we’ve created with The Diamond Bros and Meta. Thank you to our incredible BLINKs for your endless support.”

When is “BLACKPINK: A VR Encore” taking place?

“BLACKPINK: A VR Encore” will take place on December 26 2023 at 5pm PST (December 27 2023 at 1am GMT), with on-demand video available for a month after the show.

How can I watch “BLACKPINK: A VR Encore?”