The full list of winners from the 2023 Melon Music Awards, as NewJeans dominate the proceedings at INSPIRE Arena.

The group earned the Daesang for Artist of the Year, Best Song of the Year and Best Female Group, while also part of the 10 artists who earned the Bonsang and part of the contingent who earned the Millions Top 10 award. But it would be IVE who would earn Album of the Year for their most recent release, “I’ve IVE,” alongside joining NewJeans and aespa in the Bonsang awards.

Lee Young-ji earned the Best Solo Female Artist award, while BTS’s Jungkook picked up the male equivalent with the group itself earning the award for KakaoBank Favorite Artist, while aespa were not neglected despite their seven nominations, with the group earning the Global Award, in recognition of their current success in the West off the release of “Drama.”

The Melon Music Awards (MMA) is an annual music awards ceremony in South Korea. Organized by Melon, a South Korean music streaming service, the awards aim to recognise and honour outstanding achievements in the music industry. The Melon Music Awards cover various genres and categories, including K-pop, hip-hop, R&B, and ballad, among others.

Winners are determined through a combination of digital sales, online votes, and judges' evaluations. Melon's digital music charts play a significant role in the selection process, reflecting the popularity and impact of songs and artists throughout the year.

Full list of winners from the 2023 Melon Music Awards

Artist of the Year (Daesang): NewJeans

Album of the Year (Daesang): IVE - “I’ve IVE”

Record of the Year (Daesang): NCT DREAM

Best Song of the Year (Daesang): NewJeans - “Ditto”

New Artist of the Year: RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE

Top 10 Artists (Bonsang): aespa, BTS, (G)I-DLE, IVE, Jungkook (BTS), LE SSERAFIM, Lim Young Woong, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN

Millions Top 10: BSS (SEVENTEEN), aespa, (G)I-DLE, IVE, Jungkook (BTS), LE SSERAFIM, Lim Young Woong, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN

Best Group (Male): NCT DREAM

Best Group (Female): NewJeans

Best Solo Artist (Male): Jungkook (BTS)

Best Solo Artist (Female): Lee Young Ji

Best Performance (Male): SEVENTEEN

Best Performance (Female): aespa

Stage of the Year: SHINee

Music Video of the Year: STAYC - “Bubble”