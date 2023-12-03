2023 Melon Music Awards: NewJeans the big winners at the K-Pop ceremony, full list of winners from the event
The full list of winners from the 2023 Melon Music Awards, as NewJeans dominate the proceedings at INSPIRE Arena.
It was a triumphant night for Hybe Corp/ADOR artists NewJeans at the 2023 Melon Music Awards, held at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon overnight. Going into the ceremony tied for the most nominations this year, shared alongside IVE and aespa, the “Super Shy” group complemented their inclusion in Rolling Stone’s “100 Best Songs of 2023” list with five Melon Award wins.
The group earned the Daesang for Artist of the Year, Best Song of the Year and Best Female Group, while also part of the 10 artists who earned the Bonsang and part of the contingent who earned the Millions Top 10 award. But it would be IVE who would earn Album of the Year for their most recent release, “I’ve IVE,” alongside joining NewJeans and aespa in the Bonsang awards.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lee Young-ji earned the Best Solo Female Artist award, while BTS’s Jungkook picked up the male equivalent with the group itself earning the award for KakaoBank Favorite Artist, while aespa were not neglected despite their seven nominations, with the group earning the Global Award, in recognition of their current success in the West off the release of “Drama.”
The Melon Music Awards (MMA) is an annual music awards ceremony in South Korea. Organized by Melon, a South Korean music streaming service, the awards aim to recognise and honour outstanding achievements in the music industry. The Melon Music Awards cover various genres and categories, including K-pop, hip-hop, R&B, and ballad, among others.
Winners are determined through a combination of digital sales, online votes, and judges' evaluations. Melon's digital music charts play a significant role in the selection process, reflecting the popularity and impact of songs and artists throughout the year.
Full list of winners from the 2023 Melon Music Awards
- Artist of the Year (Daesang): NewJeans
- Album of the Year (Daesang): IVE - “I’ve IVE”
- Record of the Year (Daesang): NCT DREAM
- Best Song of the Year (Daesang): NewJeans - “Ditto”
- New Artist of the Year: RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE
- Top 10 Artists (Bonsang): aespa, BTS, (G)I-DLE, IVE, Jungkook (BTS), LE SSERAFIM, Lim Young Woong, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN
- Millions Top 10: BSS (SEVENTEEN), aespa, (G)I-DLE, IVE, Jungkook (BTS), LE SSERAFIM, Lim Young Woong, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN
- Best Group (Male): NCT DREAM
- Best Group (Female): NewJeans
- Best Solo Artist (Male): Jungkook (BTS)
- Best Solo Artist (Female): Lee Young Ji
- Best Performance (Male): SEVENTEEN
- Best Performance (Female): aespa
- Stage of the Year: SHINee
- Music Video of the Year: STAYC - “Bubble”
- Hot Trend Award: Jungkook (BTS)
- KakaoBank Favorite Artist: BTS
- Global Artist: aespa
- Global Rising Artist: BOYNEXTDOOR
- 1theK Global Icon: KISS OF LIFE
- Best OST: Lim Jae Hyun - “Heaven (2023)” (from “It Was Spring”)
- Best Songwriter: Ryan Jhun
- Best Producer: Han Sung Soo
- Best Music Style: Silica Gel
- Best Pop Artist: Charlie Puth
- J-Pop Favorite Artist: imase
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.