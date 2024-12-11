Carol Royle, best known for her roles in Coronation Street and Heartbeat, has announced the sudden death of her husband, Julian Spear, in a tragic swimming accident.

The 70-year-old actress shared the devastating news in a heartfelt post on her social media accounts on Monday, December 9.

In her post, Carol revealed that Julian, who was "perfectly fit," had suffered a massive brain haemorrhage after jumping into an outdoor pool he believed was heated, as it usually was. She wrote: "I am desperately sorry to post that we lost my wonderful husband, Julian Spear, today, 9th December.

“Perfectly fit man but jumped into a freezing pool which he assumed was heated as per usual yesterday, and he developed a sudden massive brain haemorrhage - our hearts are aching. Forgive me if I am not on Facebook very much for a while x."

Carol, who had been married to Julian for 47 years and known him for 56, added that funeral arrangements would not take place until after Christmas to allow the family to focus on the festive period. She added: "Our hearts are aching."

The post prompted an outpouring of support from fans and friends. One follower wrote: “Oh Carol, I'm so sorry he was the best man. My heart is with you and the family.” Another said: “There are simply no words to describe the pain I feel for you all. It was an absolute honour to know Julian. The most beautiful, loving family I have the privilege of knowing. I love you all deeply and am sending every ounce of love and strength.”

Julian Spear was a well-known musician and the son of Bernard Spear, the acclaimed actor famous for his roles in productions like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He is survived by Carol and their two children, Taran and Talitha.

Carol’s acting career spans decades, with notable roles in Life Without George, Heartbeat, Bergerac, Casualty, Doctors, and Father Brown. Recently, she portrayed Anthea Deering in Coronation Street.