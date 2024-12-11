Portholland beach: Body of man missing since September washes up on Cornwall beach; family left in 'great shock' pay tribute
Andrew McKnight, 76, went diving near St Anthony Head on Sunday, September 22 but did not resurface. A large scale search was carried out in the area over the following days, involving search and rescue helicopters and RNLI lifeboats, but was later called off.
On Sunday, December 8 - 11 weeks after Mr McKnight went missing - a body was found on Portholland Beach, Devon and Cornwall Police said. The body has been identified as the 76-year-old from St Austell.
His family have paid tribute to a "much loved husband". His family said: “Andy was a highly qualified diver and dive instructor and his death has come as a great shock to all who knew him. He was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather and he will deeply missed by all his family."
They expressed their gratitude to the emergency services who helped with the search. “We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the south west diving community, Devon & Cornwall Police, the RNLI, the Coastguard and all others who gave their time to search for him for the past 11 weeks. As a family we ask for privacy at this difficult time as we come to terms with our loss.”
