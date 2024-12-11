A mum-of-two who “wanted to be skinny” died suddenly after taking ‘weight loss drops’.

Her devastated family believe Sarah Thompson, 34, died because of the deadly red drops she’d bought in the summer and popped under her tongue. Her distraught sister told ITV News that she was desperate to lose weight after putting on weight following a cancer battle.

Within a month her family said she went from 15-and-a-half stone to 11 and felt she could “take on the world ”. However, in September she was discovered dead in her bed by her 16-year-old daughter.

It is not known if the drug caused her death but police attended her home after getting a report of her “sudden death” in Connah's Quay, North Wales. The coroner was informed and her family are still waiting test results to confirm her official cause of death.

Just days before Sarah died, she called her younger sister Gabriella and was violently ill on the phone - unable to keep any food or liquids down. Gabriella, 26, urged her to go to hospital, but Sarah thought she could “ride out” the side effects. Tragically, just days after the sisters discussed their concerns about the drops, she was dead.

Sobbing Gabriella told ITV News how her sister was after the weight loss: “She had a lot more confidence, she felt she could take on the world, she was ready to go out and achieve everything that’s held her back for so many years.” Her family said she failed to meet the NHS requirements for weight loss injections, so hunted for the ‘fat burning serum’. It is not known where she got them but they are available online.

Sarah even gave a bottle to her sister. Soon after taking her first drops, Gabriella experienced body shakes and a racing heart. She stopped taking them, but her sister persevered.

The family told how Sarah had previously had to battle with throat cancer and in 2018. She had her voice box removed and she was left having to breathe through a tube in her neck. It became difficult to exercise and as a result, Sarah put on a lot of weight.

The drops are entirely different from the authorised weight loss medications available on the NHS. ITV News sent one of the bottles from Sarah’s house to a laboratory to get tested, which confirmed they contained Clenbuterol - a Class C controlled drug.

The drug is not approved for human use in the UK and the maximum penalty for supplying it is 14 years in prison. Clenbuterol can increase muscle growth and reduce body fat - so despite being an illegal substance - is sometimes used as an image enhancing drug.

About how they are coping now, Gabriella said: “We have to be strong for the kids, so we have to put our grieving on hold. With Christmas coming up it is hard, because they’re not going to be waking up to their mum.”

A government spokesperson said: “Every death from the misuse of drugs is a tragedy for those who have lost their lives, our thoughts are with their friends and families. Through our mission driven government, we will take preventative public health measures to tackle the biggest killers in society – including drug misuse – and better support people live longer, healthier lives.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. It reads: “I am setting up this go fund me page to help the family in these tragic times in assisting with funeral costs and ongoing support for Sarah’s young family. She leaves behind her children Paige (16) and Zaine (10).

“As we know Sarah’s children were her world and this sudden tragedy has left a massive hole in their lives. As a community let’s all come together to support the family as best we can. Once funeral arrangements have been finalised we will post accordingly. Thank you in advance for your generosity.”