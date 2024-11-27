A heartbroken mum has told of how the popular party drug ketamine destroyed her daughter's life before her tragic death at just 20

Sophie Russell began taking the Class-B drug ketamine at the age of 18 in 2021 while out partying with friends. Mum Tracy Marelli said the drug use began following the death of Sophie's nanna - whom she was very close to - as a way to cope with the grief. However, Sophie, who worked as a helper at a school's breakfast and evening club, soon became reliant on the recreational drug - taking it every day at the height of her addiction.

The mum-of-two said her daughter went from taking the party drug with her friends on nights out to using ketamine by herself in her bedroom on a daily basis. Tracy said she begged drug and alcohol services and doctors for help - but ultimately felt let down by the whole system. The 48-year-old said Sophie was in constant pain and was fully incontinent at the time of her death - a side-effect of chronic ketamine usage is that it can affect the lining of the bladder.

Civil servant Tracy, 48, said Sophie wanted to curb her drug-use, but was physically unable to, admitting that ketamine was rampant and very easy to purchase via apps on her phone. Sophie tragically died on the morning of September 26 after she was found unresponsive at her dad's house. A cause of death is yet to be determined. Lincolnshire Coroner's Court confirmed that the case is currently under investigation and the inquest is yet to be opened. The drug claimed the life of Friends actor Matthew Perry and it's been reported that Liam Payne, who died a month ago, ingested ketamine in a drug cocktail called pink cocaine.

Sophie Russell, who died aged 20 in September. Her mum Tracy Marelli says ketamine destroyed her life | Kennedy News and Media

Now, Tracy wants to warn other young people to steer clear of this drug after ketamine 'destroyed' her daughter's life. Tracy, from Lincoln said: “Sophie had just turned 18 when her nanna passed away. She was very close to her nanna - and that's where it all started with her. Around mid-November time in 2021 when she turned 18, she started going out with her friends and began taking ketamine while out partying as a lot of young people do unfortunately. I wasn't aware that she was taking drugs at all.

“The first time I knew something was wrong, I kept ringing her up and she was slurring. She couldn't get some of her words out. This was happening quite often. I think I found out about her drug use when I found powder in her room. I asked her ‘why?’ and she said it takes her away from this world and it's a happier, better place. I really don't understand because she was so loved and looked after and had much to look forward to in life. I just didn't get it. Once I found out about what was happening, I told her to stop taking it. We had that conversation but she clearly couldn't.

“She said she found herself going out with her friends, having a good time partying, then found herself sat in her room, doing it on her own.”

Sophie, who had no underlying health issues, soon began experiencing severe pain, drastic weight loss, and bladder issues - a symptom of chronic use of the drug due to the lining of the bladder becoming so damaged and scarred that it shrinks.

Sophie Russell and her mum Tracy Marelli | Kennedy News and Media

Tracy said: “She would tell me about pain in her tummy, she would have hot water bottles constantly. I would take her to A&E then all of a sudden it would disappear. She was a size 14 when she was 18, and ended up being a size six when she passed away. She had lost so much weight.

“And the doctors didn't seem to think there was anything wrong with this. She needed to go to the toilet all the time. She was in pull-ups for well over a year, she was fully incontinent. The amount of pain she was in, the more she took because it was the only thing that would help her pain. We live on a council estate and she said ketamine was everywhere. I remember her saying there were apps to get it. She could order it on her phone and go pick it up from somewhere. She told me one night that she knew she was going to die from this but didn't want to.”

Tracy said she sought the help of drug and alcohol services where Sophie was placed in a seven-day detox - but said the treatment wasn't enough.

Tracy said: “She had drug support workers for a good year and a half but it just wasn't happening. I begged the drug support worker before she died that she needed rehab for 30 days. She said ketamine was everywhere, she couldn't get away from it. I feel she was let down by the whole system - doctors and drug support workers.

“She went to A&E the week before she died because she was experiencing severe back pain but she was sent home with antibiotics for a UTI or kidney infection. She needed hospitalising. I told them she was a ketamine addict but they didn't ask any questions about it or link anything to that. The day before her death, Sophie went to her dad's home nearby for a bath to help alleviate her pain but didn't wake up the following morning.”

The family are still awaiting the toxicology results to determine the cause of Sophie's death.

Tracy said: “I screamed and fell to the floor. This drug destroyed her. We loved each other big time but I was always worried about her. I get the young want to experiment but not with this drug. It should be a class-A drug. I would say to other people just don't do it, it's not worth the risk. There's a lot of people in the same position as me. This world has gone crazy at the minute. There's an awful lot of people on drugs now, people you don't even think about. I don't understand it.”

A spokesman for United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: “We are unable to comment on individual cases, but would like to offer our deepest condolences to Sophie Russell's family. We would encourage anyone with any questions or concerns about care received within our services to contact us directly via the team involved in delivering their care or our Patient Advice and Liaison Service.”

Derek Ward, director of public health for Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Through the Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership, we provide a wide range of support services to help people to make positive changes around their drug and alcohol use. This includes recovery services, clinical support, psychosocial support, as well as needle programmes, detoxification and residential rehabilitation. With ketamine users, the Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership looks at all possible options to create a person-centred recovery plan to address current drug use and facilitate a long-term recovery plan.

“Every death is a tragedy for the family, friends and loved ones. We regularly review drug-related deaths in Lincolnshire to best understand the circumstances around each case and implement the lessons learned into our service provision. If you feel that substance use is a causing a problem in your life, or that of a loved one - however small or large - change needs to happen, and we encourage you to seek support by contacting 0800 304 7021.”

Sophie's friends recently took on the Yorkshire three-peak challenge to raise money for the 'Taking Action on Addiction Campaign. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sophs-story-addiction-awareness