TV personality Carol Vorderman has revealed she’s been battling a major health issue for the past year.

The 64-year-old left her long-running role on LBC’s Sunday show in October 2024, citing a private “health scare” at the time.

Now, the former I’m A Celebrity and Countdown star says things got worse before they got better.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: “This year has been a bit hellish health-wise. I’ve been very poorly - not related to burnout, but something entirely different.

“I’m on the right medications now, and it’s only in the last month or so that I’ve started to feel like myself again. So watch out, world.”

After months of recovery, Vorderman says she’s been reclaiming her energy by reconnecting with friends and travelling.

She’s recently been spotted at horse racing events, and has been on holidays to the USA and France.

Vorderman added: “Seeing old friends has been wonderful. I’ve dropped the bad ones, kept the good ones. You forget how much love is out there for you.

“People have invited me to stay in their villas or visit them on their boats. It’s lovely to feel so loved, really.”

Her decision to leave LBC came after a sudden hospital stay last year. In a candid Instagram post at the time, she admitted she’d hit burnout after working seven days a week for years.

“I finally burned out just over two weeks ago and ended up overnight in hospital,” she said. “After scans and checks, thankfully there were no underlying health issues.

“After a proper talking-to from my family and friends, I took it as a warning sign to slow down. I’ve decided to step back from my Sunday show on LBC and focus on weekdays for now.

“I’m gutted to go - the show’s been such a joy, with amazing callers and growing listener numbers.”