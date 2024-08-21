Dead porn stars: Cause of death of adult actress and OnlyFans Sophia Leone revealed

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

11 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The cause of death of a porn star and OnlyFans model found dead earlier this year has been revealed.

Sophia Leone died on March 1 at her home, and at first her death was treated as “suspicious” by police, with her former agency describing it as a “robbery and homicide” case. Her mother also revealed Sophia had suicidal thoughts and was known to drink heavily.

Pornstar and OnlyFans model Sophia Leone Picture: GoFundMe/Mike Romero.Pornstar and OnlyFans model Sophia Leone Picture: GoFundMe/Mike Romero.
Pornstar and OnlyFans model Sophia Leone Picture: GoFundMe/Mike Romero. | Photo by GoFundMe/Mike Romero.

But now American celebrity website TMZ has reported that police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, say an accidental overdose is the official cause of death, although the substances involved have not been revealed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have said that Sophia's body showed no signs of trauma.

The 26-year-old had worked with big adult film studios such as Brazzers and Reality Kings. After her death a memorial fund was set up, which has raised more than $14,000.

Related topics:American

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.