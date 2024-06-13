Celebrity make-up artist Anca Molnar, who has died at the age of 35 of brain cancer after ignoring ‘excruciating’ headaches. Photo by Instagram/makeup_anca. | Instagram/makeup_anca

A celebrity make-up artist has died at the age of 35 from brain cancer after experiencing ‘excruciating’ headaches.

Anca Molnar, who was known for her work with celebrities in her her home country of Romania, was diagnosed with a brain tumour over a year ago after she eventually sought medical attention for constant headaches which she had at first ignored.

The influencer had 6,800 followers on her TikTok, @makeup_anca, and also more than 33,000 followers on her Instagram, also @makeup_anca. She originally ignored the pain in her head, according to her close friend Alina Radi, and continued to brush it off for some time before seeking help from doctors.

It was when the pain became severe and the headaches impacted her daily life that she realised she needed professional help - and then she was given the devastating news that she had brain cancer.

Radi told local media: “She had been experiencing excruciating headaches more frequently. Initially, she didn't think much of them, because that's how we are, but she found herself struggling to carry out her daily tasks consistently. So, she decided to go for a specialised check-up. She told me she had a brain tumour.”

Molnar then underwent intensive treatment for more than a year, but she died on Tuesday (June 11) and will be laid to rest in her hometown today (Thursday June 13), it has been reported locally.

Shortly before her death, she shared an emotional post with her TikTok followers which suggested she knew she life was coming to an end. She wrote: 'I came, lived beautifully and left for another world. I fought as best I knew how and with all my strength. . . Until the last drop of hope. I leave my gratitude in my heart for how beautiful my life was and my smile will remain a testimony that I lived it to the fullest.”

When she was first diagnosed with cancer, doctors told Molnar there wasn't much they could do to help her due to the progression of the tumour. So, she decided to fly to Turkey for oncological treatment. Once there, she had brain surgery twice and underwent numerous rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

After her first brain surgery her tumour went into remission, however a second tumour was found a short time later and she had to have another surgery to remove it.

Molnar won support from her social media followers by using her platforms to share her health journey with others. She shared videos of her treatment, including one during her first sessions. She wrote: “Today I had my first radio oncology and chemotherapy session.'

Molnar was married to a man caled Claudiu, and she also told her fans about her appreciation for his support of her in her final weeks. Sharing an emotional clip of the pair she wrote: “I have the strongest and best man by my side, in good times and bad. Thank you my love.”

She also shared her poignant last message for her husband: “I wanted so many times to pick up the phone for the last time and leave you one last exhortation: live beautifully and live to the fullest! I, Anca Molnar, have left. . . home. But from there, I will continue to watch over you always! Stay well and look for me among the stars. From time to time, I will give you a wink!”