For those of you who like both celebrities and pubs, you will be very interested in finding out which A-list stars own them and have done so in the past. If you are based in London, or happen to be visiting, why not visit singer Ed Sheeran’s Bertie Blossoms tavern which is situated on the fashionable Portobello Road in Notting Hill. The two-storey bar is managed by his business partner Stuart Camp.

Another London celebrity owned pub worth checking out is Porte Noire in London’s Kings Cross. If you are lucky, you might catch a glimpse of one of their famous owners, none other than Idris Elba. According to its website, “Porte Noire was born out of a shared passion for wine between Frenchman and oenophile, David Farber and Renaissance man, Idris Elba, well known actor and musician who is best known for his roles in the Wire, Luther and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.”

If you happen to live in West Sussex or are visiting for the weekend, why not check out The Half Moon, Kirdford, which is owned by supermodel Jodie Kidd. Jodie Kidd said regarding The Half Moon that “Our wish is to establish a home from home, somewhere vibrant, welcoming and charming, where guests can enjoy exceptional British produce with international favours, inspired by my travels.”

Take a look at these other celebrity UK owned pubs.

2 . TV and radio presenter Chris Evans once owned The Mulberry Inn, located in Chiddingfold in Surrey Although TV and radio presenter Chris Evans did once own the pub, The Mulberry Inn in Surrey, he and his business partners sold it back in 2016 Photo: getty

3 . David Beckham once owned The Walmer Arms in London's Notting Hill with Guy Ritchie Although David Beckham and Guy Richie bought The Walmer Arms in London's Notting Hill in 2018, it has since been taken over Photo: getty