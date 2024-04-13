Located on the fashionable Portobello Road in London's Notting Hill, singer Ed Sheeran owns the tavern Bertie Blossoms. According to Bertie Blossom, they have not only 'beautiful tapas' to sample but the 'best cocktails in West London"Located on the fashionable Portobello Road in London's Notting Hill, singer Ed Sheeran owns the tavern Bertie Blossoms. According to Bertie Blossom, they have not only 'beautiful tapas' to sample but the 'best cocktails in West London"
Celebrity UK owned pubs: Ed Sheeran and Idris Elba are well-known stars who you might spot behind the bar

Marina Licht
Marina Licht
4 minutes ago

For those of you who like both celebrities and pubs, you will be very interested in finding out which A-list stars own them and have done so in the past. If you are based in London, or happen to be visiting, why not visit singer Ed Sheeran’s Bertie Blossoms tavern which is situated on the fashionable Portobello Road in Notting Hill. The two-storey bar is managed by his business partner Stuart Camp.

Another London celebrity owned pub worth checking out is Porte Noire in London’s Kings Cross. If you are lucky, you might catch a glimpse of one of their famous owners, none other than Idris Elba. According to its website, “Porte Noire was born out of a shared passion for wine between Frenchman and oenophile, David Farber and Renaissance man, Idris Elba, well known actor and musician who is best known for his roles in the Wire, Luther and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.”

If you happen to live in West Sussex or are visiting for the weekend, why not check out The Half Moon, Kirdford, which is owned by supermodel Jodie Kidd. Jodie Kidd said regarding The Half Moon that “Our wish is to establish a home from home, somewhere vibrant, welcoming and charming, where guests can enjoy exceptional British produce with international favours, inspired by my travels.”

Take a look at these other celebrity UK owned pubs.

1. Actor Idris Elba co-owns Porte Noir in London's Kings Cross with David Farber

2. TV and radio presenter Chris Evans once owned The Mulberry Inn, located in Chiddingfold in Surrey

3. David Beckham once owned The Walmer Arms in London's Notting Hill with Guy Ritchie

4. Movie Director Guy Ritchie has owned several pubs in London

