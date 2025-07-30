This is the caught-on-camera moment a British comic's claims about facing shoplifting charges are seemingly backed up by CCTV.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Cerys Nelmes is facing three years behind bars accused to stealing clothes from a branch of Zara in Istanbul, Turkey on July 22.

Mum-of-one Cerys, from Bristol, has been banned from leaving the country while police investigate the store's claims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footage shows Cerys wearing a blue dress as she browses around the shop with an armful of clothes on hangers and other items in her backpack.

Later footage shows her leaving the store clearly distracted by her phone and according to her after forgetting that there were items in her white backpack.

Cerys Nelmes poses in undated photo. She was reportedly detained for shoplifting in Istanbul, Turkey. (@cerysnelmes/Newsflash/NX) | @cerysnelmes/Newsflash/NX

This seems to be backed up by the fact that rather than making off after exiting the store, she is seen standing just outside still on her phone as a Zara staff member eventually walks over and asks her and another woman to go back inside.

It shows that she returned to the store without argument over the forgotten 6,000 lira (£110)-worth of clothing still in her backpack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she told her social media followers how she was then detained and locked in a room for hours with no explanation.

Read More Cerys Nelmes: British comedian faces jail in Turkey over accidental shoplifting incident at Istanbul Zara

From there, she was taken to a police station and said she was pressured to sign documents in a language she could not read. She was released on probation by a judge after 24 hours in a holding cell, allegedly with no food, water or loo.

She has since been released but has been forbidden from leaving the country and is being put up by a local family as she does not have the money for an extended stay. The police investigation is ongoing.

Story: NewsX