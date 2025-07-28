A British comedian says she faces losing her home and livelihood after being arrested in Turkey for shoplifting, despite returning to the store to apologise and offering to pay.

Cerys Nelmes, a stand-up comic from Bristol, said she mistakenly left a Zara store in Istanbul on July 22 without paying for several items. According to The Mirror, Nelmes claimed she returned to the store as soon as she realised the error to hand back the clothes and offer payment, but was instead detained and later arrested.

"On Tuesday I left a Zara store in Istanbul without paying for items," she wrote in a social media post. "I returned straight away and handed the items to staff. I was asked to pay and I said I would and the manager accepted this. To cut a long story short I was then taken to a locked room where hours later after no communication from anyone I was taken away by police."

The 46-year-old said she was held in a room for hours without explanation before being transferred to a police station, where she was asked to sign documents in Turkish that she could not understand. "I was put in a prison cell for 24 hours with no food or toilet facilities. When I asked for water, I was told they didn't understand me," she added.

Nelmes said she was handcuffed, fingerprinted, and photographed before being brought before a judge the next day. Though she was released, she is now banned from leaving Turkey and must report to a local police station every Monday while her case proceeds. She faces a potential three-year prison sentence.

"I am lucky I have good friends in Turkey who are currently looking after me, and trying to translate the paperwork. I have no money, no earnings coming in from home, and I am running out of important medication. I will lose my home which I share with my son, and livelihood," she said.

Nelmes also told The Mirror: "I'm OK and have been taken in by a Turkish family who gave me food and a bed. I don't deserve all the kind words from people but I am very grateful."

The comedian said the ordeal has taken a toll on her family back in the UK. "I made a mistake which I tried to immediately rectify. I am embarrassed for my friends, my family, and I have made my 78-year-old mum unwell. I will never forgive myself for what I have done," she wrote.

"I believe I did it for mental health medical problems, but ultimately there is no excuse."

A spokesperson for the British Embassy confirmed they are supporting Nelmes during the ongoing legal process.