Doctor Who writer and actor Mark Gatiss has given his thoughts on what he think should happen next with the iconic BBC series - and die hard fans may not like his opinion.

58-year-old Mark, who is an actor, comedian, screenwriter, director, producer and novelist, has written nine episodes of the series since its 2005 reboot, and also acted in five episodes.

When asked about the show’s future, he admitted that although he loves it, it may be time for the show to end - at least for now.

"It's been back for 20 years, which is an awfully long time," Gatiss told Prospect magazine. "Almost as long as its original run. That's pretty spectacular. So maybe it's time for another rest." He continued: "I really don't know. I only know that I still love the show with all my heart."

Speculation has been on-going about what will happen to the legendary BBC sci-fi show since May. It came after Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa left the show - and also the role of Doctor Who. The 32-year-old star was the 15th actor to play the Time Lord. He adopted the coveted role for two series, after first appearing in a 60th anniversary special, before he left during the final episode of the most recent season.

In the episode, fans were shocked when it appeared Doctor Who had regenerated as Billie Piper - a very recognisable face to regular viewers of the show. 42-year-old Billie first appeared in the series as the companion to the ninth Doctor in 2005, playing Rose Tyler alongside Christopher Eccleston’s Time Lord – and then again for the 10th Doctor played by David Tennant.

Mark Gatiss (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Piper previously said: “It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse, but who, how, why and when, you’ll just have to wait and see.” Shortly after the finale aired, the actress shared a post on Instagram holding a rose with the caption that read: “A rose is a rose is a rose !!!”

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme earlier this month, Ncuti explained why he quit the long-running BBC show, saying it was because he was “getting old”. He said: “I’m getting old, and my body was tired… and I’ve now just started doing some ballet, so I’m making really great decisions.

Doctor Who was previously off-air for for 16 years, between 1989 and 2005, between its Sylvester McCoy and Christopher Eccleston eras.