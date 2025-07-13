After two series as Time Lord, Ncuti Gatwa reveals the real reason he left Doctor Who.

Actor Ncuti Gatwa has revealed the real reason he left Doctor Who. The Rwandan-Scottish actor played the Time Lord for two series after first appearing in a 60th anniversary special with the 10th and 14th incarnations of the Doctor, David Tennant.

In May, during his final episode as the 15th Doctor, Gatwa - whose breakout role was Eric Effiong in Netflix hit Sex Education - appeared to be replaced by former Doctor Who companion Billie Piper when his character regenerated.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, the 32-year-old admitted he quit the long-running BBC show because he was “getting old”. He said: “I’m getting old, and my body was tired… and I’ve now just started doing some ballet, so I’m making really great decisions.

“It’s the most amazing job in the world, a job that any actor would dream of and – because it’s so good – it’s strenuous. It takes a lot out of you, physically, emotionally, mentally, and so it was time.”

Ncuti Gatwa appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg | BBC/PA Wire

Asked if he would ever come back to the show, he said: “Never say never.”

Barbie star Gatwa has played the Doctor since Tennant’s Time Lord bi-generated in 2023, after his version of the alien character was brought back to the series as the 14th Doctor.

Gatwa was expected to be the UK’s spokesperson at the Eurovision Song Contest in May but pulled out, with speculation the decision was connected to controversy surrounding Israel’s participation in the competition.

“It all panned out very interestingly. I pulled out of it a long time before it was announced”, he said.

“And it was announced when it was announced, I don’t know why, but I was just very busy. Just had a lot of work schedules, a lot of press around The Roses, around Doctor [Who].”

Asked about the speculation surrounding his withdrawal, Gatwa, who did not watch this year’s competition, said: “I was just very busy.”

The actor appeared on the Sunday morning news show to discuss the West End premiere of Born With Teeth, a play that re-imagines the relationship between rival playwrights Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare. Gatwa plays Marlowe with his Sex Education co-star Edward Bluemel as Shakespeare in the Royal Shakespeare Company production at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre from August.

“It’s a really great story between these two huge literary icons, and it’s very exciting to imagine what could have happened in a room together”, he said.