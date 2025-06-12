The BBC has announced a surprising new move for flagship sci-fi show Doctor Who, with the series set to get a children’s spin-off series.

The long-running fantasy show, which recently wrapped up its second revival season, will be hitting CBeebies for a new animated spin-off. The show has only just been commissioned by the BBC, with the broadcaster on the hunt for a “passionate production company to create and produce the series”.

The new series will see The Doctor travel through space and time solving mysteries alongside companions and friends. The BBC added that the series will run independently from the main show.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of Children’s and Education at the BBC said: “Everyone is welcome at CBeebies, including the Doctor!

“This much-loved franchise entertains millions around the world, so it is only right that our younger audience get to experience the wonder and the magic of the Doctor in a brand new format. This is an extremely exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to welcoming companies to pitch for this new project, as we continue our commitment and investment in the UK’s animation industry.”

It comes as Ncuti Gatwa called time on his tenure as The Doctor in the most recent season finale of the the show. In a shock for fans, Billie Piper, who played legendary companion Rose Tyler on the show, has returned, seemingly playing the 16th Doctor.

Piper was seen in the closing moment of the show as The Doctor regenerated from Gawta. Rejoining the show, the actress said: “It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse, but who, how, why and when, you’ll just have to wait and see.”

Speaking about Gatwa’s departure, Russell T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner, said: “What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years, are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights.

“Billie once changed the whole of television, back in 2005, and now she’s done it again! It’s an honour and a hoot to welcome her back to the Tardis, but quite how and why and who is a story yet to be told. After 62 years, the Doctor’s adventures are only just beginning!”