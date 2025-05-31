The future of cult sci-fi show Doctor Who hangs in the balance ahead of tonight’s series finale.

This evenining (Saturday, May 31) will see the finale of series two, titled The Reality War, airing on BBC One. It has been a rollercoaster of quality since the proverbial clock was reset once again on the Time Lord’s TV run, with the show slowly losing fans over the past two seasons.

Now, Ncuti Gatwa’s reign in the Tardis is rumoured to be coming to an end at the conclusion of tonight’s episode, with the lead actor thought to be abandoning ship - if you’ll pardon the pun - after creative meddling and a suggested fall-out with producers.

It will all come to a head in this evening’s episode, which producers have promised will “shock and terrify” fans of the series; it will have to go some way to match the horror of the ‘Timeless Child’ storyline in Jodie Whittaker’s era - although that, in fairness, frightened fans for entirely different reasons.

Speaking ahead of the finale, showrunner Russell T Davies said: “The Doctor is doomed, Belinda is lost, Ruby is trapped, Unit is powerless, the Unholy Trinity rule supreme and the Underverse is rising - I can promise shocks, scares and revelations off the scale.”

A two-part finale, following the events of Wish World, the season finale has been given an age rating of 12A in cinemas, where it is also being screened tonight.

In a break from the norm, The Reality War will be broadcast at 6.50pm tonight on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus. Previous episodes have been released on streaming services the night before the show is put onto terrestrial TV.