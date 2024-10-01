Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tonight’s episode of The Great British Bake Off is set to be one of the most chaotic in the show’s 15-year history, reported The Mirror.

Biscuit week sees three bakers buckle under the pressure, with one fainting, another crashing to the floor, and a third quitting the tent entirely.

In one dramatic scene during the judging of the showstoppers, a baker suddenly collapses to the ground, prompting judge Paul Hollywood to shout: “What the hell is going on?” Meanwhile, Prue Leith shows more concern, asking, “Are you all right?” as the bakers, who just spent four hours creating edible puppet theatres, watch in shock.

Andy, one of the contestants, adds to the tense atmosphere with a bit of humour, saying: “They’re dropping like bloody flies!” The chaos kicks off when 31-year-old midwife Illyin, who received a Hollywood handshake for her cinnamon roll loaf in the first week, suddenly faints during the challenge, with another baker is heard shouting, “Got a medic?”

This year's Bake Off contestants have already set the bar high. | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon/PA Wire

Illyin is quickly tended to by the on-site medical team and placed in the recovery position. “I just feel dizzy,” she can be heard saying from the floor. Her fainting spell comes after she struggled with the signature challenge, calling the critique of her Viennese sandwiches “gutting.” Reflecting on the experience, she admits: “I knew biscuits were a problem.”

Still feeling unwell, Illyin leaves the tent for further medical care and misses the judging of her product. Presenter Noel Fielding steps in for her, acknowledging the stress of the competition and joking, “I’ve had nightmares about this.”

Adding to the drama, another baker decides to quit the competition during the technical challenge, declaring, “I’ve had enough. I’m done.” Co-host Alison Hammond offers words of encouragement, telling the baker, “You tried, man. You tried.”

Fans can witness the drama unfold in biscuit week when the episode airs tonight on Channel 4 at 8pm.