Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson has been unanimously cleared at Derby Crown Court of coercive control and assault allegations relating to his wife Rebecca Hanson.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously, the TV star had told the court he had “had no desire” to put wife in fear. Giving evidence in his defence for a third day at Derby Crown Court, the 46-year-old also revealed it was his belief Mrs Hanson never really loved him.

Mr Hanson was accused of using violence towards Mrs Hanson over a 10-year period, including pushing, scratching and grabbing her. Hanson, of Ashbourne Road in Mackworth, Derby, denies controlling or coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and assault by beating, charges brought after he was arrested in June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrity auctioneer’s parents, who were sitting in the front row of the public gallery, wept and hugged their son after he was discharged from the dock.

Judge Martin Hurst thanked the jurors for their care in considering the case. He then told Hanson: “You have been found not guilty. That is the end of the case. You will hear no more about it and you are free to go.”

Speaking to reporters immediately outside the courtroom, Mr Hanson said: “I’m delighted that after a year and a half the truth has finally come out.

“I can finally live my life again. I feel this burden has finally been lifted. It has been a tormentuous time and all I want now is to readjust to what has been such an ordeal. I am so relieved that this is all over.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During evidence earlier this week, the antiques expert denied his wife’s assertion that an incident in May 2023 had constituted an assault, saying he had “tapped her shoulder” in response to bad language. The court also heard that Mr Hanson sent a letter to police expressing deep regret over the incident, saying he had pushed and jolted his wife backwards to get her attention away from TikTok.

Prosecutor Stephan Kemp told the trial on Tuesday that Hanson wrote a letter to the dedicated officer for the investigation in August 2023, saying he had serious doubts about his wife’s reliability and credibility and “concerns as to her mental health”. Jurors were told the letter claimed that in May 2023 Hanson and his wife were both feeling unwell and Mrs Hanson was “sat on the bed watching TikTok” when he asked her for help.

According to the letter, Mrs Hanson then shouted a swear word at her husband three times, and Hanson “pushed her right shoulder so as to jolt her backwards… to show my annoyance at her dreadful language, her rudeness towards me”.

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson “had no desire” to put wife in fear | Jacob King/PA Wire

The letter, in which Hanson referred to a “double push”, said the “short jolt” was “to get her attention away from TikTok” and said he deeply regretted the incident, which was an instance of physical contact and “not a case of domestic abuse”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under cross-examination from Mr Kemp about the letter, Hanson said his wife had sat up in bed and started flailing her arm around towards him. The television personality added: “A double push sounds like more than it was. It was a double tap – there was no more in it than that. I did not push my wife in the strictest sense. I tapped her shoulder to get her attention in the first instance about bad language.”

Telling jurors a further contact was made as he asked his wife if she was okay as she flailed her fists, Hanson continued: “It was to get her attention. I had no desire to put my wife in any fear whatsoever.”

The alleged assault, Mr Kemp suggested, was the reason things had changed between the couple, rather than Mrs Hanson having “mentally gone slightly awol” – as claimed by Hanson. Hanson responded: “There was never an assault.

“I think her behaviour was completely unreasonable. It was bewildering, seeing her thrash her arms and fists about in front of her. I was concerned about her wellbeing. I don’t think she was very well.”