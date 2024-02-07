Charles Hanson: Bargain Hunt star accused of assault and coercive behaviour against wife to stand trial
Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson is set to face a trial next year after being accused of assault and coercive behaviour against his wife. The 45-year-old made his first appearance at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday (February 7) in front of Judge Shaun Smith KC, where he pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour between 2015 and 2023, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in May 2020 and two counts of assault by beating in 2022 and 2023.
The antiques expert previously denied the charges, which relate to his wife Rebecca, at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 10. The television personality, who has also appeared on Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip, appeared in the dock wearing a dark blue suit and a red tie and spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas during the 15-minute hearing.
Judge Smith told Hanson, of Ashbourne Road in Mackworth, Derby that he would face a trial lasting between seven and 10 days on February 10 next year. He said: “Mr Hanson, I am adjourning your case for a trial next year. I have to tell you these things I am about to say. You must turn up for the trial, if you do not, you could be sent to prison and the trial could carry on without you.”
Hanson was released on bail with conditions not to go to the family home in Quarndon or to contact his wife.
