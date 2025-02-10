Charles Hanson: Bargain Hunt star due in court for assault and coercive behaviour against wife
The 45-year-old made his first appearance at Derby Crown Court on February 7 last year in front of Judge Shaun Smith KC, where he pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour between 2015 and 2023, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in May 2020 and two counts of assault by beating in 2022 and 2023.
The antiques expert previously denied the charges, which relate to his wife Rebecca, at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 10.
Judge Smith told Hanson, of Ashbourne Road in Mackworth, Derby told him last year that he would face a trial lasting between seven and 10 days on February 10. He said: “Mr Hanson, I am adjourning your case for a trial next year. I have to tell you these things I am about to say. You must turn up for the trial, if you do not, you could be sent to prison and the trial could carry on without you.”
Hanson was released on bail with conditions not to go to the family home in Quarndon or to contact his wife.