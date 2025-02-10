Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson is due in court on Monday to face charges of assault and coercive behaviour against his wife.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 45-year-old made his first appearance at Derby Crown Court on February 7 last year in front of Judge Shaun Smith KC, where he pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour between 2015 and 2023, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in May 2020 and two counts of assault by beating in 2022 and 2023.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers and a familiar face on TV shows such as Bargain Hunt

The antiques expert previously denied the charges, which relate to his wife Rebecca, at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Smith told Hanson, of Ashbourne Road in Mackworth, Derby told him last year that he would face a trial lasting between seven and 10 days on February 10. He said: “Mr Hanson, I am adjourning your case for a trial next year. I have to tell you these things I am about to say. You must turn up for the trial, if you do not, you could be sent to prison and the trial could carry on without you.”

Hanson was released on bail with conditions not to go to the family home in Quarndon or to contact his wife.